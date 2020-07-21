Dave Chappelle Comes To The Rescue For Kanye West: “You Are A God Send + A True Friend” Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Comedian Dave Chappelle is here for the well-being of Kanye West. The popular Hollywood superstar came to the rescue for the G.O.O.D. Music boss after an explosive Monday night filled with emotional tweets. Dave Chappelle Saves Kanye West On Tuesday, West went to his Twitter page to share some must-see footage. Ye credited Dave for […]



The post Dave Chappelle Comes To The Rescue For Kanye West: “You Are A God Send + A True Friend” appeared first on . Comedian Dave Chappelle is here for the well-being of Kanye West. The popular Hollywood superstar came to the rescue for the G.O.O.D. Music boss after an explosive Monday night filled with emotional tweets. Dave Chappelle Saves Kanye West On Tuesday, West went to his Twitter page to share some must-see footage. Ye credited Dave for […]The post Dave Chappelle Comes To The Rescue For Kanye West: “You Are A God Send + A True Friend” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

