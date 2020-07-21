Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds His First White House Coronavirus Briefing Since April

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump will speak today at the White House in what is being billed as his first coronavirus briefing since April.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks?

Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks? 00:39

 At the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the CDC and the White House discouraged Americans from wearing masks. At the time, it's since been revealed the officials took that tack so healthcare workers would have sufficient access to masks and personal protective...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

White House Chief of Staff suggests federal agents could come to Milwaukee [Video]

White House Chief of Staff suggests federal agents could come to Milwaukee

The White House Chief of Staff has suggested federal officials could come to Milwaukee to combat civil unrest. Common Council President Cavalier Johnson says that's unnecessary.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:58Published
White House, GOP Leaders Discuss New Coronavirus Relief Aid Package [Video]

White House, GOP Leaders Discuss New Coronavirus Relief Aid Package

At the White House Monday, President Trump discussed a new oronavirus relief package with Republican congressional leaders. Natalie Brand reports. (7-20-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published
Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package [Video]

Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package

[NFA] President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on Monday said they were working on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill focused on businesses, schools and healthcare, while Democrats vowed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump holds first White House coronavirus briefing since April

 President Trump is scheduled to hold on Tuesday his first coronavirus press briefing since April as cases of COVID-19 surge toward the 4 million mark and as...
FOXNews.com

Trump bringing back daily coronavirus briefings that he was accused of using as rallies

 Donald Trump will resume his White House coronavirus press briefings, which he stopped in April, as the nation's infections surge past 3.7 million and deaths top...
Independent

Kayleigh McEnany Reacts to Question on Trump’s Plunging Poll Numbers: ‘His Historic Covid Response Speaks For Itself’

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany dodged a question about President Donald Trump's plunging poll numbers during Thursday's press briefing, lauding...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

HurtonMarius

Marius Hurton 🇺🇸 RT @SocialClaude: Not live yet, but be there or be square! 😎 President Trump Holds a News Conference https://t.co/EVn5FCEF5p 9 seconds ago

Dobronyi

Dobronyi A. Selman 🦁 🇺🇸 🎤 ⚕️ ~ ETA ~ 5:00 PM ~ #President #Trump #Holds a #News #Conference #LiveStream via @WhiteHouse 🇺🇸 🦅 🔴 #Live:… https://t.co/nz5t5KaJgz 3 minutes ago

keratx

KERA RT @keranews: President Trump said today he will resume the daily #coronavirus task force briefings that were a fixture of the administrati… 4 minutes ago

SocialClaude

𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙏𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙪𝙨 𝙎𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝘾𝙖𝙩 🚀 Not live yet, but be there or be square! 😎 President Trump Holds a News Conference https://t.co/EVn5FCEF5p 4 minutes ago

0987654321Id

0987654321 "Tuesday, July 21, 2020: Watch Live as President Donald J. Trump holds a press conference from the James S. Brady W… https://t.co/hCqRMdzwpx 5 minutes ago

JoyceGlaser

Joyce HGG RT @MichaelDeLauzon: 🔴 LIVE AT 5:00PM ET: President Trump Holds a Press Conference 7/21/20. Live Stream provided by Right Side Broadcasting… 5 minutes ago

BearBeverly

beverly bear ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 RT @justiniano_tony: Live: Trump Holds First White House Coronavirus Briefing Since April | N... https://t.co/sWWETevUSi via @YouTube 7 minutes ago