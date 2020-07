Gwyneth Paltrow Is a Fan of Bamboo Sheets & You Can Now Get Them For Just $39! Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In the market for new bedding? Consider bamboo fiber and its many benefits, which stars like Gwyneth Paltrow have already endorsed. One bamboo lyocell fabric-based brand was even listed under the “Six Brands Leading the Cruelty-Free Charge” on Gwyneth‘s lifestyle website, Goop. And we’ve got a cheaper alternative! This 6-piece set of luxury bamboo sheets [...] In the market for new bedding? Consider bamboo fiber and its many benefits, which stars like Gwyneth Paltrow have already endorsed. One bamboo lyocell fabric-based brand was even listed under the “Six Brands Leading the Cruelty-Free Charge” on Gwyneth‘s lifestyle website, Goop. And we’ve got a cheaper alternative! This 6-piece set of luxury bamboo sheets [...] 👓 View full article