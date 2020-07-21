MSNBC Briefly Cuts Away from Trump Coronavirus Briefing to ‘Do a Little Fact-Check’
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () During President *Donald Trump's* opening remarks at his first coronavirus briefing in months, MSNBC briefly cut away as *Chuck Todd* told viewers, "We're going to pull out of here for a second and do a little fact check on the first part of the president there."
The White House has given its first coronavirus briefing in two months in the US.The top US infectious disease expert said there had been failures in tracing the contacts of those with the virus. While..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published
Tweets about this
SnoopyDog RT @DeanObeidallah: Today Trump LIED to the American people about the mortality rate saying fatalities have fallen 75% since mid-April. As… 1 minute ago
martincohn RT @Mediaite: MSNBC Briefly Cuts Away from Trump Coronavirus Briefing to 'Do a Little Fact-Check' https://t.co/86zTn6hN5V 7 minutes ago