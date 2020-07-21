Global  
 

MSNBC Briefly Cuts Away from Trump Coronavirus Briefing to ‘Do a Little Fact-Check’

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
During President *Donald Trump's* opening remarks at his first coronavirus briefing in months, MSNBC briefly cut away as *Chuck Todd* told viewers, "We're going to pull out of here for a second and do a little fact check on the first part of the president there."
News video: 'I have no problem with the masks' -Trump

'I have no problem with the masks' -Trump 01:24

 When asked about wearing a mask more frequently, U.S. President Donald Trump said during his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday that he had "no problem with the masks."

