Ranvir Shorey, Anurag Kashyap lock horns on Twitter over actor's jibe at independent filmmakers

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Ranvir Shorey have been engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the actor took a jibe at independent filmmakers. It all started with Ranvir's tweet, which read: "So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7...
News video: Team Kangana Ranaut calls Anurag Kashyap 'mini Mahesh Bhatt'

Team Kangana Ranaut calls Anurag Kashyap 'mini Mahesh Bhatt' 03:28

 The digital team of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap now.

