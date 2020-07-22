Global  
 

Kanye West Teases Back-Up Plan If He Doesn’t Run For President In 2020: “I Guess All Black People Supposed To Vote On Biden?”

Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Kanye West Teases Back-Up Plan If He Doesn’t Run For President In 2020: “I Guess All Black People Supposed To Vote On Biden?”Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has a presidency back-up plan if things don’t go his way in the 2020 general election. Instead, the G.O.O.D Music boss has now hinted at a very possible run in 2024. Kanye West’s Presidency Back-Up Plan On Tuesday, Mr. West hit up Twitter with a major plea for fans to weigh-in […]

 Rapper Kanye West ranted about the Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman, claiming she never actually freed slaves.

