Kanye West Teases Back-Up Plan If He Doesn’t Run For President In 2020: “I Guess All Black People Supposed To Vote On Biden?” Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has a presidency back-up plan if things don’t go his way in the 2020 general election. Instead, the G.O.O.D Music boss has now hinted at a very possible run in 2024. Kanye West’s Presidency Back-Up Plan On Tuesday, Mr. West hit up Twitter with a major plea for fans to weigh-in […]



The post Kanye West Teases Back-Up Plan If He Doesn’t Run For President In 2020: “I Guess All Black People Supposed To Vote On Biden?” appeared first on . Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has a presidency back-up plan if things don’t go his way in the 2020 general election. Instead, the G.O.O.D Music boss has now hinted at a very possible run in 2024. Kanye West’s Presidency Back-Up Plan On Tuesday, Mr. West hit up Twitter with a major plea for fans to weigh-in […]The post Kanye West Teases Back-Up Plan If He Doesn’t Run For President In 2020: “I Guess All Black People Supposed To Vote On Biden?” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

