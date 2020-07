'Julie & The Phantoms' Reveals Cast and Launch Date - Get a First Look! Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Julie and the Phantoms is coming! The forthcoming Netflix original series is hitting the streaming service on September 10 – and the cast announcement was just revealed. And the cast is: Madison Reyes as Julie, Charlie Gillespie as Luke, Jeremy Shada as Reggie, Owen Patrick Joyner as Alex, Booboo Stewart as Willie, Cheyenne Jackson as [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this