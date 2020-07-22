Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Donates to Homeless Shelters in Honor of His Birthday

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Zelda Williams is honoring her late dad Robin Williams on his 69th birthday. The 30-year-old actress/director took to Twitter on Tuesday (July 21) to reveal that she is donating to homeless shelters in honor of her dad’s birthday. “Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ringo Starr reuniting with Paul McCartney for birthday charity show [Video]

Ringo Starr reuniting with Paul McCartney for birthday charity show

In honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show [Video]

Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show

Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show In honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event. The four charities that will benefit..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Khloe Kardashian debuts new look at elaborate birthday party [Video]

Khloe Kardashian debuts new look at elaborate birthday party

In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, the latest member of the famous family to celebrate a birthday went all out with a fabulous party.On June 27, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday. Her loved..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Donates to Homeless Shelters for Dad’s 69th Birthday

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Donates to Homeless Shelters for Dad’s 69th Birthday Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams made donations to homeless shelters across the country in honor of what would’ve been her father’s 69th birthday on...
The Wrap

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda honors late father's 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

 Robin Williams' daughter Zelda is making her late father proud.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this