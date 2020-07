Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks a Gold Bikini Top for Trip to Beach! Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying some fun in the sun! The 39-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret Angel is all smiles as she meets up with a few friends at the beach on Tuesday afternoon (July 21) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra bared her super toned abs in a gold [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Normandy veterans complete 104-mile cycling challenge



Normandy Veterans Peter Hawkins and Len Gibbon finish their 104-mile cycling challenge, to commemorate anniversary of the Normandy landings, in Worthing in aid of the charity, Care for Veterans. Len.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on June 6, 2020

Tweets about this