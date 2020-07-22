Global  
 

Look: NBA Restart Court Pics Show ‘Black Lives Matter’ Floors + Socially-Distanced Seating

SOHH Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Look: NBA Restart Court Pics Show ‘Black Lives Matter’ Floors + Socially-Distanced SeatingThe NBA is making sure to put proper respect on two of the biggest themes of the new coronavirus world – the appreciation of the Black Lives Matter movement and taking protective measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. New pics have emerged showing the league’s determination to continue making the right decisions as the […]

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized Twice In One Day

Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized Twice In One Day 02:47

 A police officer was injured Saturday trying to stop a protester as she splashed black paint over the mural in front of Trump Tower, and before the paint could even be cleaned up, another person vandalized it again; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

NBA unveils Black Lives Matter on Orlando court

 The NBA has delivered on its promise to print "Black Lives Matter" on the game court for the league's restart in Orlando.
ESPN

NBA's Bubble Court Shows 'Black Lives Matter' Paint Job, Distanced Benches

 The NBA courts for the 2020 season restart have been revealed ... and, as promised, feature a massive "Black Lives Matter" paint job front and center. The league...
TMZ.com


