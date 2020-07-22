Look: NBA Restart Court Pics Show ‘Black Lives Matter’ Floors + Socially-Distanced Seating Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

The NBA is making sure to put proper respect on two of the biggest themes of the new coronavirus world – the appreciation of the Black Lives Matter movement and taking protective measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. New pics have emerged showing the league’s determination to continue making the right decisions as the […]



The post Look: NBA Restart Court Pics Show ‘Black Lives Matter’ Floors + Socially-Distanced Seating appeared first on . The NBA is making sure to put proper respect on two of the biggest themes of the new coronavirus world – the appreciation of the Black Lives Matter movement and taking protective measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. New pics have emerged showing the league’s determination to continue making the right decisions as the […]The post Look: NBA Restart Court Pics Show ‘Black Lives Matter’ Floors + Socially-Distanced Seating appeared first on . 👓 View full article

