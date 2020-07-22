Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dharmendra urges people to stay away from 'invisible danger' coronavirus by staying at home

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Urging people to stay safe from 'invisible danger' by staying at their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Tuesday shared a glimpse of a castle built by ants at his farm. Here's what the 84-year-old actor captioned the post on Instagram.


View this post on Instagram

(Protection...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Long Road Home: 'Recovered' COVID-19 Victims Report Lingering, Troublesome Symptoms

Long Road Home: 'Recovered' COVID-19 Victims Report Lingering, Troublesome Symptoms 00:45

 For much of Europe, the peak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 infections has passed. But according to CNN, there are still thousands of people who had either confirmed or suspected cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Weeks or months later, many say they are far from fully recovered. And while...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New report highlights housing crisis [Video]

New report highlights housing crisis

Emergency rental assistance programs need about 100 billion dollars to help people stay in their homes right now and prevent a wave of evictions. The long-time housing crisis in the US isn't just..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
Most Americans aren't expecting life to return to normal post-pandemic [Video]

Most Americans aren't expecting life to return to normal post-pandemic

Three-quarters of Americans worry that life will never return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey. The survey asked 2,000 Americans about how they anticipate the world..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Utility costs sky rocket as people are forced to stay home [Video]

Utility costs sky rocket as people are forced to stay home

Utility costs are sky rocketing because of Valley heat as people are forced to stay home during coronavirus.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:49Published

Tweets about this