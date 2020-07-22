Katie Holmes Is Pretty in Pink While Stepping Out in New York City

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mayor De Blasio Isn't Spending Money To Rid NYC Of Graffiti



A surge in gun violence isn't the only sign New York City is returning to the bad old days. Graffiti is popping up all over the city and Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided not to spend money to fix it... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:53 Published 5 hours ago New York Weather: Day 4 Of The Heat Wave



CBS2's Lonnie Quinn says slight relief is possible Wednesday, but so are storms. Here's your 5 p.m. forecast. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:02 Published 6 hours ago Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC



Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday. According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 7 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Katie Holmes Steps Out for a Stroll in Sunny NYC Katie Holmes is looking comfy and fashionable as she heads out in the hot city. The 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted stepping out a few times over...

Just Jared 2 days ago





Tweets about this JustJared.com Katie Holmes is pretty in pink while heading out in Manhattan: https://t.co/DY0Hp54dkC 12 minutes ago