Martha Stewart is looking great! The 78-year-old entrepreneur posted a selfie in her pool on Tuesday (July 21) on her Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Martha Stewart “My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day! When I built the pool thirty years ago it was [...] 👓 View full article

