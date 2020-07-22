Global  
 

Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata Dutt: Happy Birthday Mom

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Sanjay Dutt's love for his family is evident enough. Courtesy, his biopic Sanju, and loads of social media posts showering affection towards his loved ones. Now, the actor has shared another loved-up video with wife Maanayata on the occasion of her birthday. The video is a collage of pretty pictures of the duo, and once can't...
 Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyta Dutt turned a year older today.

Maanayata celebrates birthday with her kids

 Today, Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt turns a year older and fabulous. On this special day, the starwife celebrated her 42nd birthday with...
IndiaTimes

Sanjay Dutt wishes 'mom' Maanayata on her birthday, Trishala Dutt showers love

 Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram page and shared a birthday video for wife Maanayata Dutt. She is currently in Dubai with their twins.
DNA


