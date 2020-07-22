Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata Dutt: Happy Birthday Mom

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A dyslexic harpist invented a new harp with rainbow strings to help her play



A dyslexic harpist who struggled to read music has invented a new harp with rainbow strings and matching coloured sheet music to help her play. Morwenna Louttit-Vermaat, 34, always struggled to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago Sanjay Dutt missing his wife, kids



It's been over two months that actor Sanjay Dutt last met his wife Maanayata and their twins Shahraan and Iqra. The mother and kids had travelled to Dubai before the COVID-19 lockdown in India, and are.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:54 Published on June 17, 2020 'Parineeta' turns 15- Sanjay Dutt get nostalgic



Bollywood film "Parineeta" clocked 15 years on Wednesday, actor Sanjay Dutt went down memory lane and shared few stills from the movie, Dutt thanked everyone "for giving so much love to this film". Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:43 Published on June 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Maanayata celebrates birthday with her kids Today, Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt turns a year older and fabulous. On this special day, the starwife celebrated her 42nd birthday with...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



Sanjay Dutt wishes 'mom' Maanayata on her birthday, Trishala Dutt showers love Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram page and shared a birthday video for wife Maanayata Dutt. She is currently in Dubai with their twins.

DNA 1 week ago





Tweets about this