Vanessa Hudgens Brightens Up Los Feliz During a Day Out!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens is enjoying a day out with her dog Darla! The 31-year-old actress/singer enjoyed a walk with her dog on Monday afternoon (July 20) in Los Feliz, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa looked cool in an oversized, bright green T-shirt paired with a white baseball hat and a [...]
