You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katy Perry set to go EDM at Tomorrowland Around the World Festival



Katy Perry has teased she is going to transform her recent hits 'Daisies' and 'Smile' into EDM bangers when she performs for Tomorrowland Around the World. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago Katy Perry reveals why Orlando Bloom went nude paddleboarding



Katy Perry says Orlando Bloom's famous naked paddleboarding in 2016, was his attempt to fit in with the locals on their Italian holiday. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:15 Published 3 days ago Katy Perry insists Orando Bloom is the 'only one' who can handle her moods



Katy Perry has insisted her future husband, Orlando Bloom, is the only person who can handle her mood changes. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this