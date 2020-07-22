Global  
 

Vanessa Hudgens Wears an Oversized T-Shirt While Walking Her Dog Darla

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens takes her dog Darla for a walk on Monday afternoon (July 20) in Los Feliz, Calif. The 31-year-old High School Musical star showed off her legs in an oversized, bright green T-shirt paired with a white baseball hat and a face mask that had the Playboy bunny print on it. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
