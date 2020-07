danie RT @whohasattention: Here are all the receipts! In a series of now deleted tweets, Kanye West says: -Kim cheated w/ Meek -he's been trying… 6 seconds ago W🐍 RT @MichaelCoudrey: In a string of now deleted tweets, Kanye West says Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Meek Mill, he has been trying to… 41 seconds ago s a m 🥰 RT @SkyNews: Kanye West says he has been trying to divorce wife Kim Kardashian West https://t.co/lIXNboHC1x 1 minute ago MCA 🌎 Kanye West says he has been trying to divorce wife Kim Kardashian West https://t.co/w1h6P89zWH 2 minutes ago Guardian Life NG In another series of deleted tweets, @kanyewest claims he has been trying to divorce his wife, @KimKardashian since… https://t.co/Ts6JfhEP0N 3 minutes ago Tshepang RT @asabeshehu: Kanye West says he's been trying to divorce wife Kim Kardashian in new tweets #10YearsOfOneDirection #kanye #bbnajia2020 ht… 3 minutes ago ashleighwellock🌻 RT @Esiportia_1: #Kanye West says he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian, calls Kris Jenner 'Kris Jong-Un' https://t.co/cDl4UayONv 4 minutes ago TshisaLIVE “Kanye has been promoting a new album-slash-presidential campaign and it has not been going great.” https://t.co/kHS0DVqgml 5 minutes ago