Kanye West Says He's 'Been Trying to Get Divorced' From Kim Kardashian Since This Happened

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Kanye West is once again worrying fans with another tirade on Twitter, and this time, he’s alleging that he’s been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian. The 43-year-old rapper took to social media on Wednesday morning (July 22) to talk about a whole range of topics, including wanting to divorce his wife Kim after [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tried to 'Lock Me up' After Campaign Rally

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tried to 'Lock Me up' After Campaign Rally 00:55

 Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tried to 'Lock Me up' After Campaign Rally Following West's bizarre campaign rally on Sunday, the 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Monday to make some unusual claims. Kanye West, via Twitter Kanye West, via Twitter West also seemed to verbally attack Kardashian's...

