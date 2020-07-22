Matilda's Mara Wilson says she was sent fan letters from 'creepy old men' as a child star

Great Dane puppy goes full zoomies through freshly planted vegetables
When Covid 19 required lockdowns and caused concerns about future food supplies, Dave and Kristy decided to turn their back field into a vegetable patch. They dug and hoed and dug and hoed some more...
Trusting mother cow drops off her newborn calf with the babysitter
Fiona is an exceptional young mother. She's just had her first calf, Hope, who is only three days old. Normally, young cow mothers are not trusting enough of people to come close, even if they..
