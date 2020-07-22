Cardiacs Singer Tim Smith Has Died Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The cult band built a supremely influential catalogue...



*Cardiacs* singer *Tim Smith* has died.



The English musician put the band on hiatus in 2008, following a heart attack that led to the songwriter developing the rare neurological disorder dystonia.



A few moments ago *theQuietus* confirmed via various sources that Tim Smith had died, leaving behind him a supremely influential catalogue.



With their nuanced complexity and emotional pull Cardiacs were a persuasive voice during their 80s golden run, but in truth *the entirety of their discography* is worth exploring.



Formed in London as Cardiac Arrest, 1980 debut album 'The Obvious Identity' won a cult following, and was followed by six superlative full lengths in just over a decade.



The curious semi-hit 'Is This The Life?' was released in 1988, and has become the band's most recognisable song.



A host of musicians are saluting both Tim Smith and Cardiacs online.







Ah no. Sad to read of the death of Tim Smith of Cardiacs. An endlessly inventive writer, his music was a big influence on the stuff I was doing in my teens n twenties with @VicGalloway (although we never came close...)https://t.co/Ey3Cp3gJ4A



— James Yorkston (@jamesyorkston) July 22, 2020







Heartbroken. The leader of the starry skies is gone. RIP my hero and my wonderful friend, Tim Smith from Cardiacs. Thank you for a lot of very amazing memories. X pic.twitter.com/dvPLdRryDp



— Chris Catalyst (@ChrisCatalyst) July 22, 2020







Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Cardiacs' Tim Smith. A unique musical mind, a wonderful man. What a shit day. But he'll always be the dazzling light at the centre of a huge musical family.



— Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) July 22, 2020







Leader...



Forever.



Thoughts for Tim's family and friends, and all those that his life and music have touched. x#TimSmith #Timmy #Cardiacs pic.twitter.com/8o0k44xYgV



— Simon Pott (@isinvisible) July 22, 2020







So sad to hear about the passing of Tim Smith. My friends, my musical taste, my whole life would be radically different if not for Tim. Onomatopoeia Records wouldn't exist.

With all love and respect to Cardiacs through the ages, The Alphabet Business Concern, friends & family.



— Onomatopoeia Records (@onophonotweet) July 22, 2020



(Photo *via*)



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

The cult band built a supremely influential catalogue...*Cardiacs* singer *Tim Smith* has died.The English musician put the band on hiatus in 2008, following a heart attack that led to the songwriter developing the rare neurological disorder dystonia.A few moments ago *theQuietus* confirmed via various sources that Tim Smith had died, leaving behind him a supremely influential catalogue.With their nuanced complexity and emotional pull Cardiacs were a persuasive voice during their 80s golden run, but in truth *the entirety of their discography* is worth exploring.Formed in London as Cardiac Arrest, 1980 debut album 'The Obvious Identity' won a cult following, and was followed by six superlative full lengths in just over a decade.The curious semi-hit 'Is This The Life?' was released in 1988, and has become the band's most recognisable song.A host of musicians are saluting both Tim Smith and Cardiacs online.Ah no. Sad to read of the death of Tim Smith of Cardiacs. An endlessly inventive writer, his music was a big influence on the stuff I was doing in my teens n twenties with @VicGalloway (although we never came close...)https://t.co/Ey3Cp3gJ4A— James Yorkston (@jamesyorkston) July 22, 2020Heartbroken. The leader of the starry skies is gone. RIP my hero and my wonderful friend, Tim Smith from Cardiacs. Thank you for a lot of very amazing memories. X pic.twitter.com/dvPLdRryDp— Chris Catalyst (@ChrisCatalyst) July 22, 2020Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Cardiacs' Tim Smith. A unique musical mind, a wonderful man. What a shit day. But he'll always be the dazzling light at the centre of a huge musical family.— Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) July 22, 2020Leader...Forever.Thoughts for Tim's family and friends, and all those that his life and music have touched. x#TimSmith #Timmy #Cardiacs pic.twitter.com/8o0k44xYgV— Simon Pott (@isinvisible) July 22, 2020So sad to hear about the passing of Tim Smith. My friends, my musical taste, my whole life would be radically different if not for Tim. Onomatopoeia Records wouldn't exist.With all love and respect to Cardiacs through the ages, The Alphabet Business Concern, friends & family.— Onomatopoeia Records (@onophonotweet) July 22, 2020(Photo *via*)Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tim Smith death: Cardiacs frontman dies aged 59 Singer stepped back from music in 2008 after developing the rare neurological disorder dystonia

Independent 3 hours ago





Tweets about this