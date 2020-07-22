Bullion Delivers A Heady Remix Of Myd's 'Together We Stand' Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

It's a softly uplifting experience...



French producer *Myd* is searching for unity.



These are troubled times, no doubt, and we have to look hard for positivity, to find some sense of collective action.



The electronic musician's debut album is out this Autumn, and it's led by his wonderful new single 'Together We Stand'.



A house-edged burner, the gentle melodies interweave to form a kind of salute to the notion of community.



He says: "'Together We Stand' talks about a community of people who devote their lives to the community. I wrote most of the album when I was on tour, and after the release of my first EP on Ed Banger, I saw this community around us and the electronic community [as a whole]."



"It's a bit too cheesy for me to translate it like 'hey, everyone is dancing on the dance floor and girls are beautiful', so I chose a different way. I translated it as if it was a community all living together and dedicating a part of their life to the music. It's almost talking about a cult."



*Bullion* has stepped in for this lush new remix, teasing out the beatific, almost Balearic elements of Myd's production.



A spacious, enchanting take on the song, Bullion injects fresh energy, layering the track in vivid colour.



Tune in now.



