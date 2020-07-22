Kanye West Goes On Another Explosive Tweet-Deleting Twitter Meltdown Exposing Everyone Including Drake, Lil Baby, Meek Mill + Larsa Pippen: “I Been Trying To Get Divorced Since Kim Met W/ Meek At The Waldorf For ‘Prison Reform'”
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is on one – again. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to unload series of since-deleted tweets doing much more than spilling a little tea. Kanye West Exposes Everyone On Wednesday Mr. West didn’t bite his tongue or hold back his Twitter fingers. Yeezy did everything from name-drop celebrities including […]
Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North. "Even...