Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Goes On Another Explosive Tweet-Deleting Twitter Meltdown Exposing Everyone Including Drake, Lil Baby, Meek Mill + Larsa Pippen: “I Been Trying To Get Divorced Since Kim Met W/ Meek At The Waldorf For ‘Prison Reform'”

SOHH Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Kanye West Goes On Another Explosive Tweet-Deleting Twitter Meltdown Exposing Everyone Including Drake, Lil Baby, Meek Mill + Larsa Pippen: “I Been Trying To Get Divorced Since Kim Met W/ Meek At The Waldorf For ‘Prison Reform'”Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is on one – again. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to unload series of since-deleted tweets doing much more than spilling a little tea. Kanye West Exposes Everyone On Wednesday Mr. West didn’t bite his tongue or hold back his Twitter fingers. Yeezy did everything from name-drop celebrities including […]

The post Kanye West Goes On Another Explosive Tweet-Deleting Twitter Meltdown Exposing Everyone Including Drake, Lil Baby, Meek Mill + Larsa Pippen: “I Been Trying To Get Divorced Since Kim Met W/ Meek At The Waldorf For ‘Prison Reform'” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion

Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion 00:33

 Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North. "Even...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West: I've tried to divorce Kim Kardashian West [Video]

Kanye West: I've tried to divorce Kim Kardashian West

According to Kanye West, he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West for two years.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown [Video]

Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Kanye West shares updated track-list for 'DONDA' [Video]

Kanye West shares updated track-list for 'DONDA'

West announced via Twitter that his next record was set to be released on July 24 in a since-deleted tweet.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this