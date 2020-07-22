Liz Cheney Rebuffs Matt Gaetz Demanding Her Resignation: ‘I’m Not Going Any Place’
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Congresswoman *Liz Cheney* (R-WY) seemed to shrug off multiple questions on Wednesday about her fellow House Republicans accusing her of disloyalty to President *Donald Trump*.
House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci and splitting with President Donald Trump on a number of issues. GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz,...
