Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CNN’s Dana Bash Suggests Trump Was ‘Sending a Signal’ to Ghislaine Maxwell by Wishing Her Well

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
CNN’s Dana Bash suggested that President Donald Trump was trying to send a signal to alleged child predator Ghislaine Maxwell when he wished her “well” during Monday evening’s Coroanvirus Press Briefing. CNN New Day first aired a clip of President Trump admitting that he had “met her numerous times over the years since I lived […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well' 00:37

 “I just wish her well,” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested and charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell [Video]

Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell

When asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said “I wish her well.” The British socialite is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:38Published
Biden Maintains Lead Over Trump [Video]

Biden Maintains Lead Over Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by a significant 12-point margin nationally. CNN reports the findings are from a CNN Poll of Polls released Monday. Biden garners 52% support among..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published
Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump [Video]

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump

According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday. This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this

michelleljames3

sweetnovember RT @politvidchannel: CNN’s Dana Bash Suggests Trump Was ‘Sending a Signal’ to Ghislaine Maxwell by Wishing Her Well “that turn of phrase,… 2 minutes ago

AnnOster13

#IStandWithTara #NotMeUsForever #ReplaceBiden 🌹 .@realDonaldTrump is really hoping Ghislaine Maxwell won't talk about him being the sexual predator we all know he… https://t.co/H8GKYYiA0v 5 minutes ago

RichmondWalls1

Howard Walls CNN’s Dana Bash Suggests Trump Was ‘Sending a Signal’ to Ghislaine Maxwell by Wishing Her Well https://t.co/jg0a9aW0tI #SmartNews 5 minutes ago

Hotpage_News

Hotpage News #Trump Was 'Sending a Signal' to #GhislaineMaxwell by Wishing Her Well - https://t.co/wRIPk3Uqru 8 minutes ago