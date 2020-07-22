CNN’s Dana Bash Suggests Trump Was ‘Sending a Signal’ to Ghislaine Maxwell by Wishing Her Well
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () CNN’s Dana Bash suggested that President Donald Trump was trying to send a signal to alleged child predator Ghislaine Maxwell when he wished her “well” during Monday evening’s Coroanvirus Press Briefing. CNN New Day first aired a clip of President Trump admitting that he had “met her numerous times over the years since I lived […]
“I just wish her well,” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested and charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them.