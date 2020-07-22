Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50 Cent Supports Kim Kardashian In Kanye West War: “You Said You Almost Killed Your Daughter, Your Wife Knows You Best. Sit Your A** Down”

SOHH Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
50 Cent Supports Kim Kardashian In Kanye West War: “You Said You Almost Killed Your Daughter, Your Wife Knows You Best. Sit Your A** Down”New York rapper 50 Cent wants Kanye West to r-e-l-a-x. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to publicly show support for Ye’s wife Kim Kardashian following days of online explosions against the reality TV star. 50 Cent Supports Kim Kardashian This week, Fif broke his own silence and weighed-in on what’s been brewing between Kanye […]

The post 50 Cent Supports Kim Kardashian In Kanye West War: “You Said You Almost Killed Your Daughter, Your Wife Knows You Best. Sit Your A** Down” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns

Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns 00:51

 Halsey has asked her fans to "offer silence" to Kanye West if they can't show compassion amid concerns he's having a manic episode as part of his bipolar disorder.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West 'deeply upset' as Kanye West 'crosses a line' with comments on private life [Video]

Kim Kardashian West 'deeply upset' as Kanye West 'crosses a line' with comments on private life

Kim Kardashian West feels Kanye West has "crossed a line" by airing their "private family matters" during a presidential campaign rally.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:04Published
Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown [Video]

Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Sharon Osbourne thinks that Kanye West has lost sense of reality [Video]

Sharon Osbourne thinks that Kanye West has lost sense of reality

Sharon Osbourne believes Kanye West has "lost all sense of reality", after he made controversial comments about abortion and accused his wife Kim Kardashian West of "trying to lock him up".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this