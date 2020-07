Mika Brzezinski Delivers Scathing Monologue on GOP’s Support For Trump: ‘I’ll Speak Slowly So You Can Understand…’ Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Mika Brzezinski* ripped into Congressional Republicans on Wednesday for their inability to hold President *Donald Trump* accountable for his blundering statements and leadership failings throughout the year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Robert W. Pierce Mika Brzezinski Delivers Scathing Monologue on GOP's Support For Trump: 'I'll Speak Slowly So You Can Understand…'… https://t.co/AUTvpzRqgu 1 hour ago