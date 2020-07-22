Global  
 

Megan Fox Says She & Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Two Halves of the Same Soul'

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox gave their first joint interview and we learned a lot about the beginning of their relationship! The pair appeared on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s podcast, Give Them Lala … With Randall. The couple met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Megan said [...]
Megan Fox Believes She and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Two Halves of Same Soul'

 During a joint interview with the rapper on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, the 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' actress opens up about the instant...
