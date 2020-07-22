Global
The Cardiacs Singer Tim Smith Dies at 59
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
The Cardiacs Singer Tim Smith Dies at 59
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 (
29 minutes ago
)
Tim Smith, lead singer of British cult band The Cardiacs, has died at age 59.
Cardiacs Singer Tim Smith Has Died
The cult band built a supremely influential catalogue... *Cardiacs* singer *Tim Smith* has died. The English musician put the band on hiatus in 2008,...
Clash
5 hours ago
Also reported by •
Independent
Tim Smith, singer with influential rock band Cardiacs, dies aged 59
The influential rock musician had been suffering with a rare neurological disorder.
BBC News
3 hours ago
