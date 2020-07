You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Burger Records Respond To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Label reaffirms 'zero tolerance' policy... *Burger Records* have reacted to allegations made about artists on their roster. The California record shop and...

Clash 3 days ago



Burger Records President Steps Down, Label Sets β€˜Major’ Restructuring After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Burger Records co-founder Lee Rickard has stepped down and the garage rock label has announced "major structural changes" after multiple allegations over the...

Billboard.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this