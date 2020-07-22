|
|
|
Alison Brie reveals her friend set her up with Dave Franco
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Alison Brie and Dave Franco met during Mardi Gras in 2011 and instantly hit it off, thanks to their friend.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
The Rental movie clip - Shower Cam
The Rental movie clip - Shower Cam - Plot synopsis: Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:24Published
|
The Rental with Alison Brie - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for the horror movie The Rental, directed by Dave Franco . It stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White and Toby Huss.
The Rental Home Premiere:..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:02Published
|
The Rental Movie (2020) - Alison Brie, Dan Stevens
The Rental Movie - Official Trailer - HD - IFC Films - Plot synopsis: Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them...
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:17Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|