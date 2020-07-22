Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like the Jet Set Radio sequel we need Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this D.M. Moore RT @Polygon: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like the Jet Set Radio sequel we desperately need https://t.co/F3qN3OdeuA https://t.co/QKanbCK2Oz 29 seconds ago ♥Jasmine♥ BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK LOOKS FUCKING SICK 2 minutes ago BajaBlastGrrl03 #BLM bomb rush cyberfunk oh my god this looks amazing. tysm team reptile 4 minutes ago Dirty Ancilla Qubit Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like the Jet Set Radio sequel we need https://t.co/fSQJwpnhF3 4 minutes ago guapguap9000 BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK LOOKS SO SICK OH MY GOD BRUH 7 minutes ago