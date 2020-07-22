Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like the Jet Set Radio sequel we need

Polygon Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kiey

D.M. Moore RT @Polygon: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like the Jet Set Radio sequel we desperately need https://t.co/F3qN3OdeuA https://t.co/QKanbCK2Oz 29 seconds ago

Husky_Heroine

♥Jasmine♥ BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK LOOKS FUCKING SICK 2 minutes ago

BajaBlastGrrl03

BajaBlastGrrl03 #BLM bomb rush cyberfunk oh my god this looks amazing. tysm team reptile 4 minutes ago

LimeHunter7

Dirty Ancilla Qubit Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like the Jet Set Radio sequel we need https://t.co/fSQJwpnhF3 4 minutes ago

marqoguapo

guapguap9000 BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK LOOKS SO SICK OH MY GOD BRUH 7 minutes ago