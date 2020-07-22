Global  
 

One Direction Just Returned to Instagram for the First Time in 4 Years and Fans Are Freaking Out

E! Online Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
One Direction returned to Instagram for the first time in four years on Wednesday. The boy band shared a post via the group's official account that read, "10 Years of One...
News video: 10 Years Of One Direction

10 Years Of One Direction 02:28

 10 years ago, Simon Cowell decided to bring together four solo acts on X Factor to create boy band One Direction. Since that fateful moment, Zayn, Niall, Harry, Louis and Liam went on to takeover the world with four albums and 326 shows across four global tours to become the biggest boy band that the...

