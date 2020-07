Teri Schollenbarger RT @broadwaycom: ❤️️Nick Cordero's LIVE YOUR LIFE: LIVE AT FEINSTEIN'S/@54Below will be released on his birthday, to benefit his wife Amand… 41 minutes ago KDizne aka KDizne719 RT @IlanaKeller: Nick's @54Below show was magical, so full of vibrancy and fun -- and those vocals! So glad it will be shared with the worl… 2 hours ago Ilana Keller Nick's @54Below show was magical, so full of vibrancy and fun -- and those vocals! So glad it will be shared with t… https://t.co/ra1fWezKgu 4 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @billboard: Nick Cordero's legacy will live on in a live recording of his one-man show, 'Live Your Life.' https://t.co/tmVJqMxqNh 4 hours ago lexi ✨ RT @BroadwayWorld: .@BwayRecords will release a live album of the late Nick Cordero to benefit his wife and child. https://t.co/xpO4rcTxPg 5 hours ago