Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘What is Your Beef?’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Grills Top Republican on Liz Cheney Feud in Heated Slugfest

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
CNN's *Brianna Keilar* had a 15 minute slugfest Congressman *Chip Roy* (R-TX) over the Trump Administration's coronavirus response and especially the fight between *Liz Cheney* (R-WY) and her conservative colleagues.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances 00:41

 House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci and splitting with President Donald Trump on a number of issues. GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

absharpe1

ABS RT @Mediaite: 'What is Your Beef?': CNN's Brianna Keilar Grills Top Republican on Liz Cheney Feud in Heated Slugfest https://t.co/WaNOHER4Cb 10 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite 'What is Your Beef?': CNN's Brianna Keilar Grills Top Republican on Liz Cheney Feud in Heated Slugfest https://t.co/WaNOHER4Cb 22 minutes ago

JaydeeBricks001

Jaden Perez 🧱 YOOO BRIANNA KEILAR I SEE YOU😂😂 Talking about “What is your beef”. I didn’t know you was about that life 2 hours ago