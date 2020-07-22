‘What is Your Beef?’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Grills Top Republican on Liz Cheney Feud in Heated Slugfest
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () CNN's *Brianna Keilar* had a 15 minute slugfest Congressman *Chip Roy* (R-TX) over the Trump Administration's coronavirus response and especially the fight between *Liz Cheney* (R-WY) and her conservative colleagues.
House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning.
Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci and splitting with President Donald Trump on a number of issues.
GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz,...
