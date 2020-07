Emilia Clarke Hangs Out with Assistant Director Tom Turner Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Emilia Clarke was photographed with a mystery man, who fans have identified as assistant director Tom Turner! The photos were taken earlier this month in London, England, and fans are wondering if they might be dating. The pair were seen strolling around London together with her little dog, Ted. Check out all of the photos [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this