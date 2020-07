James Velez RT @michaelpachter: Congressional GOP Reportedly Looking to Cut Weekly Unemployment Bonus From $600 to $100, Sparking Outrage: 'They Just D… 4 days ago G.G.Gordon RT @Mediaite: Congressional GOP Reportedly Looking to Cut Weekly Unemployment Bonus From $600 to $100, Sparking Outrage: ‘They Just Don’t G… 4 days ago Michael Pachter Congressional GOP Reportedly Looking to Cut Weekly Unemployment Bonus From $600 to $100, Sparking Outrage: 'They Ju… https://t.co/PR4kFgzYjA 4 days ago Brian Hill RT @New_Narrative: Congressional GOP Reportedly Looking to Cut Weekly Unemployment Bonus From $600 to $100, Sparking Outrage https://t.c… 4 days ago Mike Walker Congressional GOP Reportedly Looking to Cut Weekly Unemployment Bonus From $600 to $100, Sparking Outrage https://t.co/LSwpFZUiCH 4 days ago Mediaite Congressional GOP Reportedly Looking to Cut Weekly Unemployment Bonus From $600 to $100, Sparking Outrage: ‘They Ju… https://t.co/pSPhWz6O1N 4 days ago Terence T 🖤🌍 RT @Mediaite: Congressional GOP Reportedly Looking to Cut Weekly Unemployment Bonus From $600 to $100, Sparking Outrage: 'They Just Don't G… 5 days ago Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @DeanObeidallah: Trump and Congressional GOP Reportedly Looking to Cut Weekly Unemployment Bonus From $600 to $100, Sparking Outrage: 'T… 5 days ago