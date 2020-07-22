'Perry Mason' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO! Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Perry Mason is coming back. HBO is renewing the drama series for a second season, THR confirmed on Wednesday (July 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Rhys “It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason. Viewers have relished being transported back in time to [...] 👓 View full article

