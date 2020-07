God IS who he says He IS Critics mock Hillary Clinton 'alternate history' TV series reportedly in development for Hulu https://t.co/Fp0UFXiy56 #FoxNews 29 minutes ago

Robert Hess She still didn't get over her 2016 loss. Yet she claims Trump won't get over 2020 if he loses. Hillary Clinton is a… https://t.co/prgTO154IR 29 minutes ago