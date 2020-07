The Official 'After We Collided' Poster Has Been Released! Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It’s here – the official poster for After We Collided is wet, and hot! The upcoming After sequel’s new poster features stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin in a hot shower scene. “Shower fun, classic Hessa. 🚿🖤 The official #AfterWeCollidedMovie poster is now yours!” the movie’s Instagram account captioned the image. See the full poster [...] 👓 View full article

