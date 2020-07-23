Joey King Signs First-Look TV Deal with Hulu to Produce New Projects!
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Joey King has some exciting news! The 20-year-old actress has signed a first-look deal with Hulu to produce new TV series for the streaming service. Deadline reports that Joey is “one of the youngest ever to strike a deal with a streaming network.” Last year, Joey earned Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for [...]
Joey Sasso is the New York native who won the first season of "The Circle" on Netflix. Now he is currently obsessing over another show on Netflix, "Unsolved Mysteries" and he binged the entire season..