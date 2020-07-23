Global  
 

Joey King Signs First-Look TV Deal with Hulu to Produce New Projects!

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Joey King has some exciting news! The 20-year-old actress has signed a first-look deal with Hulu to produce new TV series for the streaming service. Deadline reports that Joey is “one of the youngest ever to strike a deal with a streaming network.” Last year, Joey earned Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for [...]
 In her Beauty Secrets video, the Kissing Booth 2 star shares how to appreciate SPF while still mastering bronzer.

