Greg Vaughan is Leaving 'Days of Our Lives' After Eight Years

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parents credit their healthy and responsible lifestyles to having children



Four in five parents confessed to doing a complete lifestyle-180 after having kids, according to new research. The survey of parents with children 0-18 examined the changes people make to their.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on June 11, 2020 CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks



CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman Resigns After Sparking Outrage With Racial Remarks On Tuesday, CrossFit founder Greg Glassman released a statement announcing his resignation and subsequent retirement.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published on June 10, 2020 27-year-old model who married 81-year-old receives his $190,000 British pension



An 81-year-old former vicar who married his 27-year-old gay lover has died alone in a Romanian hospital - as his toy boy widow reveals that he "cried for two days" but is now ready to enjoy his hearty.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 04:38 Published on June 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources Greg Vaughan is ‘taking a break’ from ‘Days of Our Lives’ after 8 years Greg Vaughan announced on Wednesday that he is taking an indefinite break from “Days of Our Lives” after being on the show for eight years.

FOXNews.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this