Greg Vaughan is Leaving 'Days of Our Lives' After Eight Years

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Greg Vaughan is saying goodbye to Days of Our Lives. The 47-year-old actor, who plays Eric Brady, announced on Wednesday (July 22) that he is leaving the NBC soap opera. “I’ve finished my reign at Days,” Greg said during his interview on the podcast That’s Awesome! With Steve and Bradford. Back in November 2019, it [...]
Greg Vaughan is 'taking a break' from 'Days of Our Lives' after 8 years

 Greg Vaughan announced on Wednesday that he is taking an indefinite break from "Days of Our Lives" after being on the show for eight years.
