GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools



Republicans in the Senate are roundly dismissing President Donald Trump's education call. Trump wants to withhold more federal aid from schools that remain shuttered during the COVID pandemic. This is.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published 4 minutes ago

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities



[NFA] President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to the Democratic-run cities of Chicago and Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime in an escalation of his "law and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:26 Published 1 hour ago