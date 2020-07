Preity Zinta resumes shooting amid pandemic Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has resumed shooting post the lockdown. Zinta shared a couple of boomerang videos on Instagram Stories to share the fact with fans. In the first video, the actor is seen getting her makeup done and in the second, her hair is being styled.



"Back on a show β€” post COVID tests, masks and hand... πŸ‘“ View full article

