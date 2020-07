Vidyut Jammwal: People respected my stand in the tweet Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The industry's toxic star system was made evident last month when Disney+Hotstar invited Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, to announce its slate of films and conveniently left Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu out of the picture — this, when their movies Khuda Haafiz and Lootcase respectively were part of... 👓 View full article

