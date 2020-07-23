Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Beckinsale & Boyfriend Goody Grace Hold Hands While Shopping in Santa Monica

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Kate Beckinsale is enjoying a day out with her boyfriend Goody Grace! The 46-year-old actress held hands with the 23-year-old musician while picking up some craft supplies at Paper Source on Wednesday afternoon (July 22) in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale Kate looked super cute in a blue [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kate Mercury! Kate Beckinsale recreates ‘I Want To Break Free’ for Pride [Video]

Kate Mercury! Kate Beckinsale recreates ‘I Want To Break Free’ for Pride

Kate Mercury! Kate Beckinsale recreates ‘I Want To Break Free’ to celebrate Pride The star got creative when she recently celebrated Pride: she decided to dress up as Freddie Mercury, and recreated..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published
Kate Mercury! Kate Beckinsale recreated 'I Want To Break Free' to celebrate Pride! [Video]

Kate Mercury! Kate Beckinsale recreated 'I Want To Break Free' to celebrate Pride!

The star got creative when she recently decided to celebrate Pride: she decided to dress up as Freddie Mercury and recreate the iconic 'I Want To Break Free' music video.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published
Kate’s sunflower promise in memory of boy cared for by hospice [Video]

Kate’s sunflower promise in memory of boy cared for by hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge has pledged to plant a sunflower in memory of a boy whose brother raised thousands of pounds for the hospice that cared for him. Kate spoke to 13-year-old Stuie Delf, who ran a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this