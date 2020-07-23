Global  
 

Cameron Diaz Dishes on Being a New Mom: 'We're Just So Happy' - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020
Cameron Diaz is talking about motherhood! In a sneak peek for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon set to air on Wednesday night (July 22), the 47-year-old actress dished on being a mom to six-month-old daughter Raddix. “It’s been heaven, Jimmy,” Cameron gushed, before explaining that her daughter is growing “so fast” [...]
