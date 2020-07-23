Cameron Diaz Dishes on Being a New Mom: 'We're Just So Happy' - Watch!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cameron Diaz has entered the best phase of her life with motherhood



Cameron Diaz has "entered the best phase of my life" with motherhood. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:19 Published 6 days ago Cameron Diaz launches vegan friendly wine brand



Cameron Diaz has finally fulfilled her dream of launching a vegan friendly wine brand. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago Cameron Diaz launches wine brand



Cameron Diaz is launching her own "clean" wine brand with entrepreneur Katherine Power, named Avaline. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this JustJared.com Cameron Diaz is gushing about life with daughter Raddix - watch! https://t.co/DzKFFHQspZ 1 hour ago