Urvashi Rautela on nepotism: Outsiders should be provided with great scripts, big actors to justify the game
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Actress Urvashi Rautela who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great didn't see her debut getting a grand response as anticipated. Urvashi has been carving her own way into the industry. The actress went on to films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Pagalpanti and her last outing, web film Virgin...
