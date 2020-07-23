Global  
 

Listen: J. Cole Keeps His Promise W/ New Lion King On Ice + The Climb Back Songs

SOHH Thursday, 23 July 2020
Listen: J. Cole Keeps His Promise W/ New Lion King On Ice + The Climb Back SongsDreamville’s J. Cole is a man of his word. The hip-hop star has come through this week on his promise of dropping a couple new songs – “Lion King On Ice” and “The Climb Back” – off his upcoming The Fall Off album. Listen and comment below! “First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Out […]

The post Listen: J. Cole Keeps His Promise W/ New Lion King On Ice + The Climb Back Songs appeared first on .
