Listen: J. Cole Keeps His Promise W/ New Lion King On Ice + The Climb Back Songs
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Dreamville’s J. Cole is a man of his word. The hip-hop star has come through this week on his promise of dropping a couple new songs – “Lion King On Ice” and “The Climb Back” – off his upcoming The Fall Off album. Listen and comment below! “First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Out […]
