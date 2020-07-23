Demitra 'Mimi' Roche, 'Bad Girls Club' star, dead at 34

Tracey Halemau RT @HalemauTracey: Bad Girls Club Star Demitra "Mimi" Roche Dead at 34 https://t.co/oHlHCCnnms via @enews 40 seconds ago
Tracey Halemau Bad Girls Club Star Demitra "Mimi" Roche Dead at 34 https://t.co/oHlHCCnnms via @enews 51 seconds ago
NEWS ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Dead at 34 https://t.co/csc7nqU2tT https://t.co/KKoQ17FY5p 2 minutes ago
dulce kaarrinaa RT @Variety: Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche, ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star, Dies at 34 https://t.co/GQM5tTAwsS 3 minutes ago
Sequena Jarrett RT @LunionSuite: 💔🙏🏽 We are sad to report Haitian-American former Bad Girls Club star Demitra "Mimi" Roche has died. She was 34. Record pro… 3 minutes ago
Leesa Shanaè.💫 RT @TMZ: 'Bad Girls Club' Star Demitra 'Mimi' Roche Dead at 34 https://t.co/KC6EtA0CR0 5 minutes ago
ᴵᵗ’ˢ ᴬᵇᵒᵛᵉ ᴹᵉ ᴺᵒʷ 🤷🏽♀️ RT @enews: Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Bad Girls Club star Demitra "Mimi" Roche, who has sadly passed away at the age… 5 minutes ago
@network_easy RT @Easy_Branches: 'Bad Girls Club' Star Demitra 'Mimi' Roche Dead at 34 - TMZ https://t.co/Fa4WQ5VQkT #guestpostservice https://t.co/fHj6Z… 7 minutes ago